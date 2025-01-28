Build the Future

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Iconic structures, like the Tokyo Skytree and the Empire State Building, are coming to Richmond in the form of more than 500,000 Lego bricks, intricately built into replicas.

The “Towers of Tomorrow With Lego Bricks” traveling exhibition stops at the Science Museum of Virginia, encouraging visitors to engage with engineering and architectural design in a way that “people know and love,” says Jennifer Guild, communications director for the museum. She says SMV also opted to bring the Lego-based exhibition to town due to the museum’s extensive hands-on learning spaces. Visitors can refer to the models for inspiration as they use more than 200,000 loose Lego bricks to build their own “Towers of Tomorrow.”

The exhibition opens Feb. 1 and continues through Aug. 25 and is included with museum admission ($10 to $17.50).

smv.org