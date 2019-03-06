Horns of Plenty

× Expand Photo by Anna Webber

For younger generations, the sound of a horn section means one thing — this is our parents’ music. Ever since brass instruments were replaced by synthesizers in popular recordings, horns are rarely heard. But Tower of Power, an R&B band popular in the 1970s, is too good to be forgotten. Known for the hits “What Is Hip?” “You’re Still a Young Man” and “So Very Hard to Go,” the band members consider themselves soul survivors, and it’s hard to argue that point, considering that two of them recently rejoined after being hit by a train while walking to a show.

Your father’s horn section comes to The Beacon Theatre, 401 N. Main St. in Hopewell, on March 12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

$37 to $100.

thebeacontheatreva.com