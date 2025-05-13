The Invisible Woman

× Expand Image courtesy Swift Creek Mill Theatre

In “There Goes the Bride,” onstage at Swift Creek Mill Theatre May 17-June 21, Tim Westerby shows up to his daughter’s wedding toting a life-sized cutout of Polly Perkins, the trademark character for his latest ad campaign. After sustaining a bump on the head, Tim believes Polly has come alive — but only he can see her.

The result, says Artistic Director Tom Width, is “another in a long line of Ray Cooney and John Chapman farces that have graced our stage with their silly plots and outrageous characters.”

Tickets are $44 to $49.

swiftcreekmill.com