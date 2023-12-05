Belles Will Be Singing

× Expand Photo by Kim Frost

There’s a tuneful, down-home celebration of the holidays onstage through Dec. 31 at The November Theatre as Virginia Repertory Theatre presents “The Silver Belles.”

The titular Belles are a group of senior women in a Southern town who come together to save the community Christmas pageant after the untimely death of the production’s director. Expect an evening of gentle humor and plentiful holiday tunes new and old, all tied up with a country twang.

“‘The Silver Belles’ is near and dear to my heart,” says playwright Allyson Currin. “I grew up in North Carolina with a very extended family of wonderfully quirky people, and I certainly pulled on memories of them in the creation of each of these characters.”

Tickets start at $39.

va-rep.org