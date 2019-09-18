Come on Down

× Expand Photo courtesy Altria Theater

Because not everybody will make their way to Burbank, California, the long-running TV program “The Price Is Right” takes its game show on the road. Arrive three hours before the show starts at the Altria Theater, and you could be the next contestant to overbid on a digital toaster with Bluetooth capability. Prizes may include refrigerators, pool tables, cash and, yes, a new car!

Tickets for “The Price Is Right Live” are $38.50 to $59.50, but you don’t have to buy one to be considered to play the game. This the 11th year of the touring version of the game show, which comes to the Altria Theater on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

altriatheater.com