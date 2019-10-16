Playing Around

× Expand Photo by Jeff Daniel

A play within a play? If Shakespeare made it work in the comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” why not try a similar strategy? “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which debuted in London in 2012 and opened on Broadway in 2017, is a comedic performance that follows the staging of a play by a fictitious theatrical group and its many onstage mishaps. With a nod to the physical comedy of Buster Keaton and British farce, slapstick humor abounds: People get hurt, floors collapse, doors stick and scripts fly.

The raucous affair plays at the Altria Theater Oct. 22-27. $39.50 to $88.50.

