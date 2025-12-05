Rad Revival

× Expand The Dream Syndicate (Photo courtesy Anniversary Group)

Musician Steve Wynn returns to Richmond for the third time in five months, and during this visit, he will helm the alternative rock band The Dream Syndicate at Richmond Music Hall, Dec. 14. The group is touring for the reissue of its 1984 album, “Medicine Show,” playing the record in its entirety.

“We’re touring everywhere to play those songs, celebrate the reissue of the record and bring that era to life in the next century from when it was recorded,” Wynn says.

Wynn performed recent local shows with Gutterball at Chilton House and with The Baseball Project at The Broadberry. The Dream Syndicate reunited in the early 2010s. “I’ve done almost all my recorded work in the last 20 years in Richmond at Montrose Recording,” Wynn says.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the final U.S. stop of the tour. Tickets are $42.

