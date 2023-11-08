Thankful for Fun

× Expand Image courtesy Cadence

Nov. 10-19

Cadence theater company partners with Virginia Repertory Theatre to present “The Thanksgiving Play.” Fresh off its 2023 Broadway debut, the satirical comedy written by Larissa FastHorse follows a group of “woke” educators as they attempt to craft a Thanksgiving pageant for Native American Heritage Month, but their good intentions soon unravel. See it at Virginia Rep’s Theatre Gym. Tickets are $40.

Nov. 23

Before you get your grub on for Thanksgiving, get your run on during the Richmond Road Runners Club’s Turkey Trot 10K. Presented by Wegmans and held at Bryan Park, the 10K is $40 to participate, and there’s a virtual option for those who can’t make it in person. The free Turkey Trot Kids Run is open to ages 10 and younger.

Nov. 25

Eclectic rock group Kendall Street Company brings its eighth annual Turkey Jam to The Broadberry. With songs like “Aged White Cheddar,” “Coffee” and “Picking Apples off the Apple Tree,” there’s enough to satiate your Thanksgiving musical appetite. $20.