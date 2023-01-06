Change of Phase

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Tết Nguyên Đán, often shortened to Tết, is a Vietnamese holiday celebrated in mid-January to welcome the arrival of spring.

This month, the Vien Giac Buddhist Temple hosts a Tết celebration on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 2 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will include vegan Vietnamese food along with a lion dance, a fashion show and games.

There’s no cost to attend, but special tickets with tokens that can be used for food and drink are $50 to $100. All proceeds benefit the Madame Le nonprofit organization, the Vien Giac Buddhist Temple, and The Academy at Virginia Randolph.

