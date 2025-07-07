× Expand Teddy Swims (Photo courtesy Warner Records)

From covering Michael Jackson on YouTube to signing with Warner Records to crooning on network TV, Teddy Swims’ popularity rose meteorically during the first half of the 2020s. In 2023, he released his debut album, “I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1),” a collection delving into the Georgia-born singer’s history of hurt and healing. It yielded Swims’ breakout single, “Lose Control,” which recently broke the Billboard Hot 100’s record for longest run. He shared the second installment in January.

“On the last album, I felt as if it just left you with so much heartbreak and no resolve,” Swims said in a press release. “Of course, there is still heartbreak on Part 2, but I believe we’ve given just a little more closure this time around!”

He’ll perform at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway on July 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $86.

vaculive.com