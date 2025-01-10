Before Midnight

× Expand Taylor Tomlinson (Photo courtesy ASM Global)

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson will explore subjects including her faith and sexuality during the “Save Me Tour,” stopping at the Altria Theater for two performances Jan. 17-18.

With a new Netflix special, “Have It All,” currently streaming, Tomlinson can also be seen on weeknights hosting the aptly named CBS comedy show “After Midnight,” now in its second season. At 31, she has been making a name for herself, landing on Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” list and its “Comedy Impact Report.” Forbes also included her in its annual “30 Under 30” compilation, and she made the TIME100 Next 2022, recognizing future leaders from around the globe.

Tomlinson takes the Richmond stage at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 8 p.m. on Jan. 18, and tickets start at $53.

altriatheater.com