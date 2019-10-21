Symphonic Showdown

× Expand Photo by Josh Kohanek

The Richmond Symphony’s version of “Star Search” pits five talented music directors against each other in a season-long orchestral conduct-off. Finalists — Roderick Cox (pictured above), Ankush Kumar Bahl, Laura Jackson, Valentina Peleggi and Farkhad Khudyev — will oversee multiple concerts, including one Masterworks program.

The grand prize? The right to succeed outgoing Music Director Stephen Smith. Second place gets a home version of “Who Wants to Be a Conductor?”

On Oct. 26, Cox, a Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award winner, will lead a program with guest soprano Brandie Sutton at the Carpenter Theatre at 8 p.m.

$65 to $82. richmondsymphony.com