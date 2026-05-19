Against the Odds

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

The Science Museum of Virginia explores the unexpected advantages of some animals who move at their own pace through “Survival of the Slowest,” on view May 23 through Sept. 7. The touring exhibition examines the strategies and trade-offs that help certain mammals, insects, reptiles and amphibians flourish.

“You may think being the fastest is the best way to survive, but many animals thrive by being slow,” says Timshel Purdum, the museum’s deputy director for education. “Guests will meet live animals from around the world, from spiders to snakes and even a sloth, whose adaptations show that sometimes the best way to succeed is to take it slow.”

An additional $5 entry ticket is required for “Survival of the Slowest”; museum admission is $11 to $18.50.

smv.org