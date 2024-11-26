Merry Makers

× Expand Photo courtesy Studio Two Three

When the gift-giving season arrives, Richmond is fortunate to have a robust and talented maker network to source unique finds. Nonprofit community arts group Studio Two Three is known for its studio spaces, workshops and artist spotlights. This year is the second at the team’s new location in Manchester (109 W. 15th St.), where they plan to host their annual Winter Market. More than 100 local artisans will showcase their wares, including artwork, clothing, jewelry, home decor and more. The diverse offerings present an opportunity to check everyone off your list.

The market is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 30 through Dec. 23. Admission is free.

studiotwothree.org