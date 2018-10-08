Street Life

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Opera

If you’ve heard of Langston Hughes — and if you haven’t, look him up — you probably know him as the 1920s Harlem Renaissance poet, but he’s also the lyricist behind Virginia Opera’s first production of their season, “Street Scene.” From German composer Kurt Weill, the opera focuses on the lives of people living in a New York City apartment building. This production features sopranos Maureen McKay and Jill Gardner and tenor David Blalock. Don’t worry if your Italian is a little rusty; the production will be in good ol’ English.

The curtain opens at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. and on Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

$20 to $110. 600 E. Grace St.

866-673-7282 or vaopera.org