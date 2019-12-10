Street Music

× Expand Photo by Justin Higuchi

Street corners are where some of the great American music makers got their start. Harmonizing under street lamps may not be a thing anymore, but a cappella groups such as the Street Corner Symphony are keeping the vibe alive. The Nashville-based group formed in 2010, not to busk on the pavement, but to compete on NBC’s a cappella singing competition “The Sing-Off.” They came in second and kept on singing. The five-man group employs a rock and pop style on its own recordings and has appeared on tracks by Alison Krauss and Ben Folds.

SCS will croon holiday songs at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Tin Pan, far from a gritty sidewalk or stray cats strutting in moonlit alleyways. $25.

tinpanrva.com