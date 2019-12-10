Street Music

A cappella ensemble Street Corner Symphony visits The Tin Pan Dec. 17

Street corners are where some of the great American music makers got their start. Harmonizing under street lamps may not be a thing anymore, but a cappella groups such as the Street Corner Symphony are keeping the vibe alive. The Nashville-based group formed in 2010, not to busk on the pavement, but to compete on NBC’s a cappella singing competition “The Sing-Off.” They came in second and kept on singing. The five-man group employs a rock and pop style on its own recordings and has appeared on tracks by Alison Krauss and Ben Folds.

SCS will croon holiday songs at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Tin Pan, far from a gritty sidewalk or stray cats strutting in moonlit alleyways. $25.

tinpanrva.com

