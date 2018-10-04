Stokley Takes the Deuce

× Expand Photo by Travis Geter

Best known as the lead singer of renowned R&B band Mint Condition (“Pretty Brown Eyes,” “What Kind of Man Would I Be”), Stokley Williams is also a multi-instrumentalist with a slew of studio work to his credit for artists such as Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott and Mariah Carey. Until recently, he subbed in for his old friend Prince, leading The Revolution on a handful of songs on their tour. While Williams and Mint Condition are taking separate vacations, the Minnesota native has released a solo album, “Introducing Stokley.”

When he performs at the 2nd Street Festival on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m., he’ll need no introduction.

Free.

804-788-6466 or venturerichmond.com