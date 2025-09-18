Fair Fanfare

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

The State Fair of Virginia returns to The Meadow Event Park in Doswell Sept. 26 through Oct. 5. The multiday event offers traditional fair staples including exciting amusement rides, adorable farm animals, delicious food and a giant vegetable competition. It also features main-stage concerts and a variety of equine, horticultural and creative arts contests.

“The State Fair of Virginia has become a cherished annual tradition for many families,” says Kathy Dixon, a State Fair representative. “This year’s theme is ‘Real Fun, Real Virginia,’ and we are offering fairgoers even more entertainment and grounds attractions that are all included in the price of admission. Fairgoers also help support some of the events that contribute to the State Fair of Virginia Scholarship Fund, which has given more than $1 million to youth since 2013.”

Admission is $10.50 to $20 (ride wristbands are extra).

statefairva.org