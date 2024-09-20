× Expand Photo courtesy State Fair of Virginia

From Sept. 27-Oct. 6, the State Fair of Virginia returns to The Meadow Event Park in Doswell for 10 days of fried-food favorites, live music and rodeo performances. Animal lovers can see ducks, pigs, roosters and goats. There’s also lawn mower racing; a circus; and horticultural, creative arts and culinary competitions. Proceeds from the Black Tie & Boots gala (Sept. 27) will fund the fair’s scholarship program, which supports youth education and development throughout the commonwealth.

Sarah Jane Thomsen, the State Fair of Virginia’s manager of agriculture education, says supporting learning is built into the fair. “All of those things come together, and these students are really cultivating themselves,” she says.

Admission is $10.50 to $16.50 (ride wristbands are extra).

statefairva.org