With admission to the State Fair of Virginia granting visitors access to more than 380 hours of entertainment, creating an experience that matches this year’s theme, “Your Fair, Your Way,” is easy. Cheer at the pig races, ride carnival rides, catch a concert or show, feast on new fare such as dessert turtle beignets and crab cake egg rolls, pet exotic animals, see a calf born, whoop it up at the rodeo, or marvel at aerial acrobatics.

“When you come through the gate, we really want to have some of your favorite things that keep you coming back and some new stuff you can get excited about,” says fair spokesperson Pam Wiley.

The event runs Sept. 22-Oct. 1 at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell. Tickets are $11.50 in advance, $15 to $16 during the fair (free for children 4 and under).

statefairva.org