Old Town Fair

As Lil’ Nas X’s country-fried version of hip-hop (“Old Town Road”) has taken over radio, he’s shown us, with help from Billy Ray Cyrus, how people from different backgrounds can have fun together. It’s something the organizers of the State Fair of Virginia already know, as evidenced by this year’s diverse slate of events, which includes Xtreme Chinese Acrobats, chainsaw carving and pig racing, as well as music from Christian artist Zach Williams, classic rockers Foghat and hip-hop legends The Sugar Hill Gang. There’s also a farmers market, a tractor pull and the Great American Spam Competition. So maybe we can all get along. If not, there’s a demolition derby in the Thrill Pit on Oct. 6.

The State Fair runs from Sept. 27-Oct. 6 at The Meadow Event Park. Ticket prices vary.

statefairva.org