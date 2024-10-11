× Expand Photo by Mark Gormus

Over the past few years, the Richmond region has led the charge on the East Coast in showcasing adaptive sports for people with disabilities, including hosting the National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s 2024 tournament. Sportable, the local nonprofit dedicated to pursuing those advancements, celebrates athletic inclusiveness with the Virginia Adaptive Sports Festival on Oct. 19. The free, community-focused event, to be held at the Henrico Sports & Events Center, allows athletes of all ability levels to watch, play and learn about 16 sports, including group competitive games from wheelchair basketball to rugby, and solo athletics such as kayaking and cycling. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all are welcome.

sportable.org