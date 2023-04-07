Competition Meets Community

× Expand Wheelchair rugby is among the events in the RVA Adaptive Sports Festival. (Photo by Mark Gormus)

A sign-up event has grown to become Central Virginia’s largest showcase of sports for athletes with disabilities. The 2023 RVA Adaptive Sports Festival takes place Saturday, April 15, at Glen Allen High School, combining registration for 16 sports — from wheelchair basketball and rugby to archery and cycling — with opportunities to demo equipment, participate in skills clinics, and simply gather and spectate.

The free event is hosted by local nonprofit Sportable, and Executive Director Hunter Leemon says encouraging sign-ups is just the beginning. “It’s evolved over time to be the showcase of the best thing we do, which is create community,” he says.

Hoops fans take note: Paralympic wheelchair basketball player Trevon Jenifer will deliver a keynote speech and an all-star exhibition featuring top players will follow.

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

sportable.org