The Latin Ballet of Virginia offers a chance to experience holiday traditions unique to Latin America and Spain through its production of “The Legend of the Poinsettia.” The story is based on a Mexican legend about a good-hearted girl who unearths the true spirit of giving. While the girl is unable to buy a gift, she picks a few weeds that magically change into beautiful red flowers.

Celebrate 20 years of the annual event with former and current dancers and singers of the Latin Ballet at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, and 3 p.m. on Jan. 9. Tickets are $15 to $20.

