Sometimes a Fantasia

Since winning the third season of “American Idol” in 2004, R&B singer Fantasia Monique Barrino-Taylor has won a Grammy, acted on Broadway, and received accolades from music legends Patti Labelle and the late Aretha Franklin. The latter considered her for the leading role in a biopic; Fantasia already has been tapped to portray gospel icon Mahalia Jackson. The North Carolina native released her seventh album, “Sketchbook,” recently, and she’s joined at the Altria Theater by blue-eyed soul man Robin Thicke and the R&B singer known as The Bonfyre on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. $49 to $99.

