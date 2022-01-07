Something to Shout About

× Expand Photo by Robert Ector

Few of the musicians who have influenced The Beatles are still performing. The Isley Brothers are. The family band has made immense contributions to American music since their 1959 debut, including the song “Shout” and their seminal version of “Twist and Shout,” along with employing a young guitarist named Jimi Hendrix. Their career spans eight decades, with more than 30 albums and numerous revamps, comebacks and incarnations. The current group features lead singer Ron Isley and guitarist Ernie Isley, who released their latest single, “Family and Friends,” last year.

The soul/funk/rock legends come to the Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center with Leela James at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14.

