Rot in Theater

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards since it opened in April 2015, “Something Rotten!” is a love song to live theater, comedy and the Bard himself — with a heavy dose of parody. Set in 1595, “Something Rotten!” tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who have been overshadowed by William Shakespeare. How do they break out? By consulting a soothsayer who advises them to invent a new theatrical format that combines music, dancing, singing and comedy: the musical. “Something Rotten!” makes its Richmond debut on May 17 at the Altria Theater and runs through May 19.

