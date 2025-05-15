Family Feuds

× Expand Image courtesy Cadence Theatre

Enid Graham’s “Smoke” is billed as “a comedy of horrors.” In the story, a couple from New York City rents a fancy mountaintop mansion for a family wedding, but their plans are thwarted by consumerism, distractions and gaslighting.

What is truth? “Beliefs we used to take for granted … are now shifting,” Graham says. “Although we are looking at the same things, we don’t seem to see the same world in front of us.”

The Cadence production, directed by Anna Senechal Johnson, is presented May 22 through June 7 at the Firehouse Theatre. Tickets are $35 to $40.

cadencetheatre.org