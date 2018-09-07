Sister Squad

× Expand Singer-pianist Avery Sunshine (Photo courtesy the artist)

If you’re yearning to witness vocal power in a variety of musical flavors, or you simply need a dose of black girl magic, head to the Altria Theater on Sept. 11 for “Sisters United: It’s Our Time.” A collection of Grammy-winning stand-and-deliver singers — including Broadway muse turned R&B royalty Stephanie Mills and contemporary gospel high priestess Yolanda Adams — stages a combination concert and women’s empowerment event. Veteran rapper MC Lyte and soulful singer/pianist Avery Sunshine round out the bill.

With stops in 25 cities across America, “Sisters United” encourages women to “stand up, to be heard, to take control, to lead, to heal, to support, to love, to WIN.”

The winning starts at 7:30 p.m.

$37 to $67. 6 N. Laurel St.

800-514-3849 or altriatheater.com