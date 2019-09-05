Sudan’s Sin

× Expand Photo by Daniel Dorsa

Sinkane (whose given name is Ahmed Gallabis) is known for his unorthodox fusion of funk, rock and alternative music with his Sudanese pop roots. He’s already released two albums this year, “Depayse,” a nine-track effort that came out in May, and “Erotic Reruns,” a collaboration with the band Yeasayer. Despite that title, the London-based Sinkane’s music probably isn’t something you’ve heard before. He’s not new to the game, however; his career was jump-started by an appearance on “The Late Show With David Letterman” more than a decade ago.

The musician known for his soulful artistry and concise political messages comes to Capital Ale House’s Richmond Music Hall on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. $12 to $15.

