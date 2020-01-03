Double Trouble

× Expand Andrew Wade and George Clements portray the iconic duo in "The Simon & Garfunkel Story." (Photo by Lane Peters)

Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon grew up in the same Queens neighborhood and became one of the top-selling musical groups of the 1960s. They are remembered for their hits, such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “The Sound of Silence” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” as well as their contentious relationship, which led to a breakup in 1970.

As their reunions over the years have been fraught, and Simon has retired from touring, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” a musical/concert with actors playing the folk-rock duo, might be the closest we’ll get to the real thing. The show uses projected photos and film footage to add a narrative element that elevates the concert beyond cover band status.

The show about the duo formerly known as Tom and Jerry comes to the Carpenter Theatre on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

$28.50 to $68.50. dominionenergycenter.com