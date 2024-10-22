Getting Corny

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

The Tony Award-winning “Shucked” arrives at the Altria Theater Oct. 29-Nov. 3, kicking off the 2024-25 Broadway in Richmond season.

“We are the second stop on this tour, which means Richmond has arrived as a favorable national Broadway touring destination,” says Broadway in Richmond’s Cindy Creasy.

Nashville hitmakers Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark teamed up with “Tootsie” stage adapter Robert Horn to combine the television variety show “Hee Haw,” which featured an array of musicians and performers in a cornpone setting, with a dark plot. The show is set in Cob County, where the corn is dying for inexplicable reasons. The solution pits feisty Maizy against a big city grifter, Gordy, who claims to have the way to save Cob’s corn. It’s high silliness and heart mixed with showstopper songs.

Tickets start at $41.50.

broadwayinrichmond.com