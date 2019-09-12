× Expand Photo courtesy The Camel

Named after a blade used to sharpen pencils, the rock band Shonen Knife formed in 1981 in Osaka, Japan. Since then, the band has had its peaks and valleys, from opening for Nirvana in the 1990s and landing a spot on a Carpenters tribute album, to mourning the death of their drummer in 2005 and weathering numerous membership changes.

With more than 20 albums to their credit, including 2019’s “Sweet Candy Forever,” the group has stayed sharp and edgy, with unpretentious lyrics and a garage rock sound. The trio, who are sometimes known as the Osaka Ramones, comes to The Camel on Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m. $17 to $20.

