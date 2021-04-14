Seeds of History

Historic Garden Week returns April 17-24

Billing itself as “America’s largest open house,” Historic Garden Week features over 1,000 world-class floral arrangements created by Garden Club of Virginia members for tours of private landscapes and historic sites across the state. With pandemic protocols in place, the event runs from April 17-24. (See the Historic Garden Week website for a tour schedule and tickets.)

Since its founding in 1920, the Garden Club of Virginia has flourished into a 3,300-member organization with 48 clubs from the Tidewater region to the Shenandoah Valley, and its volunteers aim to preserve and showcase the commonwealth’s horticultural wonders. According to the club’s website, the group envisions the year’s event as a “symbol of hope and renewal, like planting a seed or a bulb.”

vagardenweek.org

