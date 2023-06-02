Throw Down

× Expand “Spanning the James” by Deb Rice (Photo courtesy Deb Rice)

Returning for a sixth year, the RVAClay Studio Tour is an all-access pass to see nearly 100 ceramic artisans mold, shape and fire the material into works of art. Held June 3-4, the free, self-guided tour includes 22 studios. Demonstrations and refreshments will be available, as well as opportunities to purchase pieces.

Head to the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, featuring artist Angelique Scott, who creates sculptural pieces that evoke ancient designs. A more than 15-year veteran in the hand-throwing arts, Janet Lopatofsky will demonstrate her technique at Rosewood Pottery Studio. And although Robin Cage sold her Forest Hill gallery to new owners, she’ll be back at 43rd Street Studios showing off her functional stoneware pottery.

The tour runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 3 and noon to 5 p.m. on June 4.

rvaclay.com