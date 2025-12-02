Naughty Over Nice

× Expand A 2024 RVA Krampusnacht event at Black Heath Meadery (Photo by Nicole Psaniello)

For centuries, the many Alpine villages of Germany, Slovenia and the Czech Republic have thrown holiday parades to celebrate the legend of Krampus, the antithesis of Saint Nicholas. Instead of rewarding well-behaved children with holiday gifts, this horned beast would scare naughty children with birch switches or capture them in burlap sacks. Members of the procession dress in handmade Krampus costumes, clanging bells and shaking branches during these occasions of merry mischief.

RVA Krampusnacht has brought these traditions to Richmond with its 13th annual Yuletide Monsters Celebration, Dec. 2-13. On Dec. 6, The Krampusnacht parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Aquarian Bookshop (12 S. Thompson St.), and participants are encouraged to make their own costumes to join in.

rvakrampus.com