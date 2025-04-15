Urban Threads

× Expand Photo by Julie Adams

RVA Fashion Week returns to Richmond’s runways April 21-27, bringing avant-garde couture and streetwear styles along with it.

For the 17th year of the event, the programming will spotlight a range of talents, from the region’s rising stars to standout designers from across the East Coast, all coordinated by RVA Fashion Week’s new management team. There will be four shows hosted throughout the week, including one highlighting urban streetwear and the creativity and cultural influence of street fashion.

“It’s a celebration of self-expression, blending high fashion with everyday wear in a way that truly reflects today’s fashion landscape,” says Aliyah Coley, fashion operation manager of RVA Fashion Week.

Tickets start at $15 for general admission and $150 for VIP.

rvafw.com