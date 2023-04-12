Fashion, Forward

× Expand Photo by B. Wimbish Photography

RVA Fashion Week may be in its 15th year, but organizers aren’t resting on their laurels. This spring’s event will run from April 17-23, featuring a vibrant mix of runway walking, networking and community — everything from a pop-up exhibit at the Tobacco Company Restaurant to an inaugural awards ceremony at The Hippodrome Theater honoring designers, models and fashion photographers. Look for plenty of youth involvement. Participants in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Teen Stylin’ program will get a turn in the spotlight, and Girls Action Team from Girls for a Change will host a fashion show at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Executive Director Chanel Green Nelson says it’s all part of an effort to equip the next generation “so that they can get to the next level. They’re going to be in my position one day.”

rvafw.com