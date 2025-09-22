Beneficial Bash

× Expand The 2024 RVA East End Festival (Photo by Mycah Richardson)

The seventh annual RVA East End Festival, hosted in support of Richmond Public Schools’ cultural arts programs, is back on Sept. 27.

“It’s a day of fun activities for all ages — there’s many genres of music and dance performances, student art exhibits, craft stations, local food vendors — and you’re changing lives by funding Richmond’s school system,” says RPS 7th District School Board representative Cheryl Burke.

Armstrong High School alumnus James “Saxsmo” Gates will entertain attendees with his talents on the saxophone followed by an evening performance by the Richmond Symphony.

For ease of access, GRTC shuttle buses will be running throughout neighborhoods in the East End. Bringing picnic blankets, umbrellas and folding chairs is recommended. The free event will take place at Chimborazo Park from noon to 7 p.m.

facebook.com/rvaeastendfest