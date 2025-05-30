Throwing Down

× 1 of 2 Expand Pottery by Lesa Fleet × 2 of 2 Expand “Dodo Jay” by Steve Palmer Prev Next

The eighth annual RVA Clay Tour invites the public to visit 21 ceramics studios throughout the Richmond area. The tour is a self-guided exploration that offers the opportunity to watch the artists at work and purchase pieces.

“A lot of studios will have three, four, five and even six people being shown in one place, so you get to see a lot of variety,” RVA Clay committee member Robin Cage says.

The free event highlights the work of 60 artists and is held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 7 and noon to 4 p.m. June 8.

For more information and a map of participating studios, visit rvaclay.com.