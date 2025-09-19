Historic Path

× 1 of 2 Expand A previous edition of Run Richmond 16.19, presented by the Djimon Hounsou Foundation; Hounsou is pictured second from left. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Run Richmond 16.19 invites everyone to get moving while learning about and uplifting African American history.

Starting and finishing at Kanawha Plaza on Sept. 27, participants can run a 16.19-kilometer course (embarking at 8 a.m.) or run or walk along a 6.19-kilometer route (embarking at 8:45 a.m.). Both races pass historical sites and locations such as the Emancipation and Freedom Monument, Tredegar Iron Works and various street art throughout the city. A post-race festival will feature live music, vendors and a pop-up history exhibit.

Registration prices start at $57.50. Entrants also receive free admission to The Valentine, valid during race weekend.

runrichmond1619.org