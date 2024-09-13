Symbolic Moves

× Expand Photo courtesy Run Richmond 16.19

Run or walk past historic buildings and museums, monuments, and street art during Run Richmond 16.19 on Sept. 21. The racecourse traverses more than 400 years of Black history, the event name symbolic of the year enslaved Africans first arrived in Jamestown. The 16.19-kilometer and shorter 6.19-kilometer routes encompass Rocketts Landing, Jackson Ward and the Virginia Capital Trail. Participants can listen to narration by Oscar-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou (whose foundation organizes this event with community partners) via audio app as they travel.

The 16.19K embarks from Kanawha Plaza at 8 a.m., followed by the 6.19K at 8:45 a.m. Registration for each race ranges from $55 to $130.

A free community festival held at the plaza post-race will include performances, vendors, food, a Black history pop-up exhibit and more.

runrichmond1619.org