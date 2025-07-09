× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

The National Day of Rock ’n’ Roll is celebrated on July 7, but there are plenty of rockin’ shows in RVA to experience this month, including the long-awaited return of a Virginia favorite, a student exhibition, a performance by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, and the triumphant comeback of a Richmond artist.

July 15-16

For the first time in 30 years, the Dave Matthews Band will perform in Richmond. The “Crash Into Me” and “Satellite” singer from Charlottesville will take the stage of the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront for two shows, both beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are going fast, but as of press time options are available starting at $409.50. allianzamphitheater.com

July 19

A Richmond favorite, Rosie Soul went on a hiatus from performing in 2015 due to a breast cancer diagnosis. Focusing on their health, they beat the disease and are returning to the stage in support of not only their rock, but also breast cancer awareness. They’re bringing their “Stand Up & Shout!” show to The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, which they bill as “a tribute to the greatest hard rock songs in history.” The show starts at 7:45 p.m., and tickets are $33 to $48. beacontheatreva.com

July 22

The School of Rock AllStars Tour brings the top students in the genre from around the globe to the Richmond Music Hall. Expect to hear some classic and modern rock ‘n’ roll tunes performed by accomplished budding artists. Less than 1% of students from the more than 400 School of Rock franchise locations are selected to join the AllStars Tour annually. The show begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets start at $21. thebroadberry.com

July 30

In 2024, Foreigner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and they’ll play their multiplatinum hits when they stop in Richmond for the Atlantic Union Bank After Hours concert series in Doswell. The group is recognized for their classic bangers, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent,” “Hot Blooded” and many more. They take the stage at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $41. afterhoursconcertseries.com