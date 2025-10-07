Derby Days

× Expand Photo courtesy River City Roller Derby

River City Roller Derby, a member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, is getting its wheels turning for the third annual People’s Battle of Richmond tournament Oct. 11-12 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Watch exhilarating action as seven teams from Virginia and North Carolina battle it out, including the API Fury, Carolina All-Stars, and River City’s Riot and River Rats squads. Food, vendors, a halftime show and merch (including the official T-shirt designed by River City Riot team member Pixel Whip) round out the weekend.

If you’re new to roller derby or need a refresher on tournament basics, find a breakdown on the organization’s website.

For more information and tickets, visit rivercityrollerderby.com.