Girl Power

× Expand Vexine (Photo by PJ Sykes)

Female-fronted bands Vexine and Bombshell perform at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell July 19 as part of the Richmond Women Who Rock show.

Originally formed in 2012, Vexine is a four-piece group led by vocalist Sarah Frances Santamaria. The lounge rockers have released three albums under their label, ZAP Records, and are recording a fourth. Also popular in the local rock scene, Bombshell is known for covers of ’80s and ’90s classics. At one of their shows, you can expect to hear anything from Aerosmith to Blink-182 tunes.

The music starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

thebeacontheatreva.com