Ink Education

The Richmond Tattoo & Arts Convention returns to town for its 37th year, Oct. 17-19 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Midlothian. Featuring 175 tattooists and 50 fine artists and exhibitors, the show is a destination for both creatives and enthusiasts.

This year, a special event will follow the fest: The Richmond Tattoo & Arts Academy, geared toward artists, offers educational presentations from well-known tattooists and other creators from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 20. One such presenter is Greg “Craola” Simkins, a celebrated surrealist painter known for a style blending classical painting, pop art and fantasy themes.

“This event is about connection, imagination and pushing yourself beyond your comfort zone,” Simkins says.

Convention tickets start at $33, and the two admission package options for the Academy are $350 and $700.

richmondtattooconvention.com