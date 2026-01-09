Symphonic Elegy

× Expand Damien Geter (Photo courtesy Richmond Symphony)

Damien Geter, the Richmond Symphony’s composer in residence, created “An African American Requiem” to honor and memorialize Black victims of racial violence in America. He began working on the 20-movement composition in 2016 and premiered it with the Oregon Symphony in 2022. This month it comes to the Carpenter Theatre.

“[Geter’s work] has become a touchstone for audiences far beyond Virginia, yet his identity as a Black Virginian gives his music a meaning here that is uniquely powerful,” says Christopher Anderson, the Richmond Symphony’s vice president of marketing and sales.

The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 18. Tickets start at $40.

richmondsymphony.com