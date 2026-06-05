× 1 of 3 Expand The schooner Virginia (Photo by Julia Wallace) × 2 of 3 Expand Pride of Baltimore II (Photo by Susan Hale) × 3 of 3 Expand Oosterschelde (Photo by Pieter Nijdeken) Prev Next

Three wooden tall ships will anchor at Dock Street Park and Intermediate Terminal during Richmond SailFest, June 12-14. Visitors can explore the Dutch schooner Oosterschelde, the 100-foot Pride of Baltimore II and the 122-foot schooner Virginia, all part of an international fleet visiting ports along the East Coast to mark America’s 250th anniversary.

Cohosted by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and the city of Richmond, the dockside festival will also feature reenactors, history and art exhibits, cultural performances, and live music, plus a fireworks and drone show on June 13.

The festival is free, but timed tickets are required to tour the ships. There’s no parking on-site; check the event website for travel suggestions.

virginiahistory.org