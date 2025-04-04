Rhyme Time

× Expand Photo courtesy Visual Arts Center of Richmond

The Richmond Poetry Fest is back for its third year at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, featuring poetry readings, activities and vendors in celebration of National Poetry Month and the prolific local writing community.

This year’s special events include a performance by poet and musician JJJJJerome Ellis — who puts a spotlight on the stuttering community — Drag Poetry Story Hour with Michelle Livigne and a poetry slam show with The Writer’s Den ($20 to compete). Writers of all ages and experience levels (there will be age-specific events) are invited to join in this free celebration of Richmond poetry.

The festival runs from 6 to 11 p.m. on April 11 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 12, with free workshops in the days leading up to the event.

visarts.org