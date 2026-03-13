Kicking Off

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The Richmond Kickers take the field for their 2026 season home opener March 21 at City Stadium. The boisterous River City Red Army fan group will be back in the stands, bringing the hype as the USL League One soccer team takes on FC Naples, with kickoff at 6 p.m. There will be 19 home games from March through October.

The Roos put together an 8-17-5 record in 2025, finishing 13th in the league, and are are aiming for a fresh start with hopes of returning to the playoffs this year. Familiar faces include winger Darwin Espinal, who was the team’s leading scorer in 2025, and several Richmonders.

Tickets for the home opener are $20, and season memberships start at $240.

richmondkickers.com